Cal Thomas asked, “How about a commission to examine the source of the anger that produced the attack” on the Capitol Jan. 6?
Look no further than former President Donald Trump and his allies who continue to raise money touting the Big Lie of a stolen election. Yet they could not persuade even Trump-appointed judges of their claims of voter fraud. If Democrats rigged the election, how come they did not increase the number of Democrats in the U.S. House and Senate in that very same election?
Steve Scalise, Clay Higgins and John Kennedy are afraid a commission will rightly point the finger at them for refusing to accept the results of an election for which there was no widespread voter fraud. What if one man got five ballots for his dead mother? Only one ballot would have been considered, because each absentee ballot is checked off against that voter’s name. If the signatures don’t match, not even one would have been accepted. Those who know of voter fraud should submit their evidence to the local district attorney.
Cal Thomas says “We must live within our means, but the government is spending us into unsustainable debt.” The Republicans’ 2017 tax cut for the wealthy increased the national debt and it gets bigger every year, yet they refuse to allow it to be amended. Republicans “get religion” for fiscal conservatism only when they lose power.
WAYNE EVANS
retired pastor
Carencro