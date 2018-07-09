Christy Paulsell, right, and her daughter, P.J. Paulsell, 31, both of Covington, arrive for a town hall meeting with Sen. Bill Cassidy Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at the at the St. Tammany Parish School Board administrative complex in Covington. 'I'm worried they'll end Medicaid expansion,' said Christy Paulsell, who cares for her daughter since the girl was severely injured in a 2005 motorcycle accident. 'I'll be heartbroken if we lose care and not be able to keep her at home.' Most of the questions during the town hall centered around health care. More than 100 people were turned away due to the limited seating capacity.