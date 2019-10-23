Mass shootings are not a gun problem, or a Democratic or Republican problem. They're a mental health problem. You can tell by looking at the mug shots of the perpetrators. I would propose that all high schools call in their students one at a time for confidential interviews by a therapist, counselor or principal. Ask them a brief group of questions such as these:
Do you have anyone in your class that has extreme anger issues, weird desires to kill or torture animals, people, etc.?
Unusual fascination with guns, knives, explosives? Assure the participants that their identities will be kept private. Anyone who is suspect would be forwarded to a psychologist and referred for further treatment.
Their driver’s license or I.D. cards could be tagged as problematic for purchases of firearms, ammunition, explosives and so on.
I firmly believe that this process could eliminate a large number of tragedies. Remember, if you see or hear something weird, say something.
Bernard L. Baum
florist and nurseryman
New Roads