July 7, 2017, was our global liberation day when 122 of 195 countries of the UN voted to abolish nuclear weapons. Religious leaders have called for abolition of city destroying weapons since Pope John XXIII did so in 1965.
Admiral Noel Gailer (1914-2011) spent 45 years on active duty in the U.S. Navy. Gailer was our foremost among several U.S. military nuclear abolitionists who spoke at Haverford College Hiroshima Memorial day Aug. 6, 1982: “The day we dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, we made ourselves completely defenseless. The day we detonated a hydrogen bomb, we made ourselves 1000 times more defenseless. The only defense against nuclear weapons is to stop building them!” The entire audience of hundreds stood for a thundering three-minute applause.
Gailer continued his campaign against nuclear weapons until his 90s.
Ironically, the number of nations voting for abolition of weapons capable of incinerating entire cities is nearly the same as the 123 critical burn units in the US.
The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists “Doomsday Clock” has the minute hand at two minutes before midnight — our hour of nuclear conflagration. 11:58 is the closest in modern history.
Will all nuclear countries soon respect the UN vote of July 7, 2017? President John F. Kennedy called the third use of such weapons “our final mistake.” More than 7,000 members of MayorsforPeace.org in 163 countries invite other mayors to support abolition. 11:58 means our time for wisdom is growing short.
Vic Hummert
retired jail chaplain
Lafayette