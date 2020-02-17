The recent column by Ryan Matthews caught my attention because capital punishment was one of those topics my father and I debated frequently. At least we used to — up until he was murdered by someone now serving a life sentence in Angola.
Once his murderer shifted from accused to convicted, my father’s argument made more sense. He always believed that it was wrong for the family of a victim to pay, via their taxes, for the care and housing of the person who caused their loss. He reasoned that the only solution was the death penalty.
Matthews lays out a very good argument that we in Louisiana must do a better job of making sure people are not wrongfully convicted. I also admit that he paints a powerful picture of life on death row. He even, very humbly, presents a wonderful story of personal triumph.
What he does not do is offer reasons for abolishing the death penalty in Louisiana. The headline does not fit the column — nothing in the column explains how or why “capital punishment doesn’t work.”
Many years removed from my father’s murder, I am still not sure about the death penalty. It certainly seems unjust that the taxes paid by my entire family have gone to support the man convicted (no errors here) of that murder. It seems unfair that newspaper stories about and pictures of the murderer can be found on the internet, but not the same for his victim.
Yet it seems that many in Louisiana have been wrongfully convicted or given harsher penalties than warranted. However, the problem lies with the process, not the final outcome.
As part of the last election, much was made of tort reform. Even judges themselves have been recently brought under scrutiny for hidden ethics violations. Perhaps we need to take a look at the entire judicial process in Louisiana.
That review might also include another look at sentencing guidelines and lengths, even discussion of the death penalty. Maybe then …
GARY CRUISE
retailer
Youngsville