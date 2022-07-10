The Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade is not truly pro-life. If they were, the justices would not have undermined the Environmental Protection Agency’s power to limit carbon and other pollutants' emissions that cause climate change's heat waves, extreme weather and poor air quality.
These contribute to 40% of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma deaths, 25% of strokes, 20% of lung cancer deaths and 20% of neonatal deaths.
The Supreme Court's conservative majority and many of their conservative supporters simply want to conserve their own power and wealth and to impose their self-serving, backward beliefs on the rest of us.
MARK MARLEY
educator
New Orleans