Gov. John Bel Edwards’ executive order advised everyone, “stay at home.” That’s good advice.
But Louisiana needs to do more to help vulnerable seniors and people with disabilities stay at home. Many of them can’t, because Louisiana funds too few home and community-based services that enable people to continue living at home.
This lack of funding and services will force many out of their homes and into institutional settings, where they’ll lose their independence and run increased risk of contagion during the coronavirus crisis.
Congress is considering helpful new legislation sponsored by U.S. Sen. Robert Casey, of Pennsylvania. The Coronavirus Relief for Seniors and People with Disabilities Act will fund HCBS “programs that allow seniors and people with disabilities to remain healthy and safe at home — where the Centers for Disease Control urges they remain during the COVID-19 outbreak.”
The bill will also provide vitally needed employment opportunities for unemployed food service and hotel workers, who could receive a living wage and benefits by retraining as home health workers.
For Louisiana, it’s a “twofer”: We’ll improve public health by expanding HCBS programs and keeping people out of institutional living; we’ll create much-needed new employment opportunities for a devastated group of unemployed food services and hotel employees.
We hope this “twofer” for Louisiana proves also a “no brainer” for our U.S. senators and representatives.
Adequate funding for stay-at-home services isn’t a “red” or a “blue” issue. It’s nonpartisan, and it deserves bipartisan political support.
According to the Long-Term Scorecard maintained by AARP and others, Alabama, Florida and Indiana (all states with Republican senators) ranked in the bottom 20% for state spending for seniors on HCBS program. Regrettably, Louisiana is also in that low-ranked number, and the Republican majority leader’s own state of Kentucky ranked 50th!
We urge everyone: Call the offices of your congressional delegation today. Ask them to sign onto the Casey legislation and include it in stimulus legislation, which is being crafted right now in Congress.
Bipartisan conversations about the bill are already underway between Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Casey. Our own senator, Dr. Bill Cassidy of Baton Rouge, could lend special professional authority to the conversation about an important personal and public health issue.
“Stay at home” is good advice. Let’s help make it a reality for all our citizens by improving access to supportive stay-at-home services in Louisiana.
PRES KABACOFF, HRI Properties
DAVID MARCELLO, The Public Law Center
New Orleans