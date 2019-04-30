We are all aware of the numerous problems that exist within the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board. Most of these have been caused by poor management, fiscal irresponsibility, and aging infrastructure and equipment. These certainly need to be addressed.
James Gill: For Louisiana, highway billboards are 'litter on a stick.' For Lamar, it's money in the bank
However, Senate Bill 135 by state Sen. Conrad Appel is not the solution, but creates an even bigger problem. This bill attempts to remove all present and future employees of the Sewerage & Water Board from civil service protection and would allow the mayor of New Orleans or a designee to hire and fire at will without a merit pay plan. In addition, it would remove all political activities protection from these employees and make them political pawns of elected officials.
Civil Service exists to make sure that qualified employees are hired and retained as long as they perform their jobs according to specifications. It is in place to protect the taxpayers who are the real employers of those public employees. It also provides a mechanism for employee removal if they do not perform. An interesting fact is that since January 2016, 167 S&WB employees of approximately 1,300 employed have been terminated for cause, and only two of these terminations have been overturned by the Civil Service Commission.
Complaints have also been made by the Sewerage and Water Board that Civil Service has been unresponsive to their needs for qualified individuals to fill vacant positions. Nothing could be further from the truth. Hundreds of qualified individuals are waiting to be hired at this time.
This bill also sets a bad precedent. The city could remove other groups such as policemen and firemen and place them in the political arena.
We hope Appel will come up with a better solution for problems at the Sewerage & Water Board. This certainly is not the answer because more oversight of the Sewerage & Water Board is needed, not less.
Daniel E. Sullivan
executive vice president, Louisiana Civil Service League
New Orleans