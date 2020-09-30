I was interested to read about the history of the Navy Yard in the Bywater in your Homefront series, although it brought to mind more recent events — namely the body of Brooke Buchler found inside the complex and the current trend of teenagers around the city exploring the yard for social media posts of its abandoned buildings.
Teenagers will be teenagers, but — speaking as a parent — I would like the city to secure the area better to keep them out for their own safety.
CAROLYN RANU
substitute teacher
New Orleans