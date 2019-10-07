"Conversation Starter," Matthew Sigur's advance-publicity article about Lizz Winstead's Abortion Access Front stand-up comedy and sketch show, leaves me wondering what kind of conversation the newspaper is interested in having on the subject of abortion.
The newspaper gave:
U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear abortion case; stage set for 1st major abortion ruling since court turnover
- No coverage of Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats 80 times blocking a vote on House Resolution 962 Born Alive Abortions Survivors Protection bill between Feb. 5 and July 30, 2019;
- No coverage of House Republicans, led by Louisiana’s Minority Whip Steve Scalise, holding a hearing on Sept. 11 on the Born Alive bill — in a meeting room of the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center because Pelosi denied members a committee hearing room though rooms were available at the time of the hearing;
- No coverage of the finding of 2,246 “medically preserved” aborted babies at Indiana abortionist Ulrich Klopfer’s home in September;
- No review of the movie “Unplanned” shown in Louisiana theaters last spring;
- No coverage of the national Pro-Life Women's Conference, held this year in Kenner in June and attended by 800-plus people;
- No coverage of the preliminary hearing this month for undercover journalist David Daleiden for recording Planned Parenthood’s allegedly illegal sales of aborted baby parts and alleged murder of infants alive outside the womb.
What kind of conversation about abortion is this newspaper interested in? A one-sided monologue, apparently. Your newspaper chooses to promote a comedy show about abortion that offers the illusion of dialogue. For those who die in the abortion procedure and those who recognize the reality of their personhood, abortion is not a laughing matter.
Margaret Lovecraft
editorial assistant
Baton Rouge