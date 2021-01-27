For millions of arthritis patients, dealing with chronic, life-altering pain is a way of life. Did you know that 1 in 4 people in the U.S. live with arthritis? That’s more than those living with breast cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s and autism combined.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant disruption and put a spotlight on the current and unique challenges arthritis patients experience when managing their pain. For many, untreated or unmanaged chronic pain makes it difficult to participate in family activities, continue to work, or perform basic daily tasks. It can also cause sleeplessness, depression and anxiety which can increase a person’s risk for suicide — lower income and minority communities are shown to suffer most.
With approximately 1.2 million people in Louisiana living with arthritis, our state is one of 15 in the country with the highest prevalence of the chronic disease.
The Arthritis Foundation surveyed nearly 2,000 osteoarthritis patients to further understand how the pandemic has affected their daily lives. Results revealed that only 15% of survey respondents reported feeling that their pain was well-managed, and one-third of patients reported they’ve missed or canceled doctor’s appointments due to fear of COVID-19 infection. What’s more, 8 in 10 respondents ranked reducing pain as the most important goal for new treatment options.
What our survey results reveal more broadly is a significant unmet need and urgency that innovation and patient-centered policies are needed to improve pain management for osteoarthritis and other chronic pain conditions. Currently, providers and patients struggle to find non-opioid treatment options for managing pain; the development of alternative, nonaddictive medications to help patients better treat their symptoms and improve quality of life has never been more important.
As Louisiana policymakers take steps to address the devastating impact that opioid misuse and abuse has had on our country and state, it’s critical they also prioritize supporting a policy environment that encourages innovation and creates a pathway for new, nonaddictive treatments for chronic pain. It’s essential that finding these treatments be made a research priority and development efforts accelerated.
We urge policymakers to learn more about our survey and encourage innovation in pain management. Taking sizable and immediate steps in creating policy pathways toward new, safer and more innovative medical treatments can have positive direct and indirect benefits for patients, our health care system and communities. Those suffering from chronic, debilitating daily pain desperately want safe pain management choices so they can live life, not just endure it.
ALEX DAVISON
Louisiana executive director, Arthritis Foundation
Baton Rouge