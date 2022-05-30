Coastal Loss, Coastal Cost_lowres

The USGS says Louisiana has lost 1,900 square miles of coastal land since the 1930s, and two culprits cited in debates about why are Mississippi River levees and oil and gas navigation canals.

Pierre Faure complains that Bob Marshall’s columns “concentrate on his opinion that Louisiana has failed to get on board with lowering its CO2 emissions, when Louisiana emits only 0.53% of worldwide CO2. ... Better that Bob start convincing China and India to cut their CO2 output since together, they are responsible for 38.5 % of worldwide CO2 emissions.”

But if we consider the differences in population, this means Louisiana emits 8.21 times more CO2 per person than India and China.

As Matthew 7:3 reminds us, it’s often easier to see the speck in someone else’s eye than the log in our own.

I appreciate Bob Marshall’s columns and reporting.

RICHARD MORELAND

retired

Baton Rouge

