Pierre Faure complains that Bob Marshall’s columns “concentrate on his opinion that Louisiana has failed to get on board with lowering its CO2 emissions, when Louisiana emits only 0.53% of worldwide CO2. ... Better that Bob start convincing China and India to cut their CO2 output since together, they are responsible for 38.5 % of worldwide CO2 emissions.”
But if we consider the differences in population, this means Louisiana emits 8.21 times more CO2 per person than India and China.
As Matthew 7:3 reminds us, it’s often easier to see the speck in someone else’s eye than the log in our own.
I appreciate Bob Marshall’s columns and reporting.
