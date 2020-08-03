The Associated Press article "Trump floats idea of election delay" by Zeke Miller and Colleen Long in Friday's paper is a perfect example of why the media is so mistrusted and reviled in today's society.
From the opening sentence the authors' intent to paint an unflattering portrait of President Donald Trump is obvious. There seems to be no hint of impartiality as we are told that the president's "lagging in the polls" is the reason he suggested the "startling idea" to delay the election.
In the second sentence, we are told that his motivation is to "sow doubt about the election's outcome." This is presented as fact by the authors. Any attempt to divine another's intentions is, by definition, opinion and belongs in the editorial section.
It is imperative that journalists must at least attempt to be impartial and there seems to be none of that in this article as well as many others that I have read in these pages.
I realize that the AP is not this newspaper but, when it plays fast and loose with objectivity, it does impugn all journalism and it is being published in this paper.
ROBIN HANEMANN
stay-at-home parent
Metairie