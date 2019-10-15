Recently, amid spooky sounds of clanking chains and werewolf howls, an audience ranging in age from young children to those in the winter of their lives, sat in the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans, which was at near capacity, anxiously awaiting for their childhood to wash over them — waiting for Sid Noel, the one, the only, Dr. Morgus.
Noel arrived, the ironic and iconic Dr. Jeckyl to Dr. Morgus' Mr. Hyde, after a brief screening of some of the good doctor's best televised moments, to a standing ovation. Our hero, our wild and wacky mad scientist. Distinctly and uniquely, our New Orleans legend towered over the spotlight with his larger than life presence.
Noel humorously described his journey from radio host to the magnificent keeper of the "Higher Order.” Out of costume, he reminded us of his associate and alter ego, Dr. Momus Alexander Morgus, with his mannerisms, quick wit, and thoughtful intellect. A benefit for Alzheimer's, this event was a touchstone for 60 years of nostalgia. As he readily captivated his audience, it’s safe to say the evening was a success. But only if one crucial element was realized: That Noel left knowing he was loved and appreciated.
There were some 20 to 30 of us who waited after the show in hopes of seeing our hero. We took pictures with E.R.I.C. and watched the back door like a teenage girl waiting for a glimpse of The Beatles.
Then, there he was, on his way across the street to the Roosevelt ... Quite a few of us went to him, had him sign our memorabilia and took pictures. I was lucky enough to have a moment with my childhood hero, relaying to him a quote Dr. Morgus said during one of his shows. I've waited a lifetime to meet him, and to hopefully give him a piece of what he has given me, and us all — a piece of home and connection, knowing this world is about inspiring others and enjoying the speed of dark surrounding every moment of light.
Every Saturday night, thousands of children and adults — families — excitedly gathered to watch the horrific and comical antics of Dr. Morgus, and whatever old, scary movie he was hosting. Even so, it was always more about Morgus. He was brought on to introduce horror films, but as it turns out, the horror films introduced him... and Chopsley. They were the main attraction. The movies — fun though they were — were background noise to the events unfolding within The Old City Icehouse.
Saturdays were for Morgus.
But it was on Sunday night, as we gathered around him in front of the Roosevelt — this 89-year-old man, who resembled a retired professor in both style and demeanor — that I noticed the other passersby, tourists no doubt, looking with wonder. "Who is this guy?"
He's Sid Noel. He's Dr. Morgus. And he's our rock star.
"Remember ... It's the weakest link that is the strongest, because it's the weakest link that breaks the chain." — Dr. Morgus the (truly) Magnificent.
Tierney Brinkman
restaurant manager
New Orleans