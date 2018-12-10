The answer to any and every thing persons find disturbing these days is to pray. A message to pray concerning the matter of abortion was painted on a sign that I saw when driving home from church today. Pray for survivors and those who were killed by an AK rifle. Pray for peace. Pray for airplane crash survivors and those who were killed. And, remember those in the fires, the floods, the hurricanes and tornadoes.
Somewhere I read, maybe it was in the verses of the Bible, that prayer, words, and thoughts alone are never enough. Deeds, that is actions, are also required. Much was written in the many verses to substantiate effectiveness when action is accompanied with prayer.
Rather than aborting, make sure contraception is available to reduce the need for abortion. Rather than shooting, make sure common-sense gun control legislation is enacted. Rather than having airplane crashes, ensure routine maintenance is done. Rather than going to war, try negotiating and compromising as they can often gain peaceful ends.
Nature is in control of fires, flood, hurricanes and tornadoes. But we can encourage our governmental agencies to adequately prepare so as to act quickly to help all those affected.
Yes, of course, pray if you wish, but make sure that you, and I am included, have done all that we can.
Mary Larson
retired CPA
Baton Rouge