Recent discussions of renaming city streets have overlooked two people important to New Orleans.
In the mid-1950s, Archbishop Joseph Francis Rummel, a native of Germany, pointed out the moral wrong of segregation. In 1962 he ordered the integration of all archdiocesan schools and did not hesitate to visit the sanction of ex-communication upon certain persons who opposed his mission to recognize that we are all equal.
Also, few citizens realize the French town of Orleans was originally a Roman garrison named for Marcus Aurelius. Known in history as the "Last of the Good Emperors," his philosophic "Meditations" have been rightly admired for 2,000 years. It is high time they both be remembered.
ERIC BISSEL
attorney
Covington