From the very second pass interference was not called, Saints owner Gayle Benson and all Who Dat Louisianans showed true class. Instead of a protest or a riot, we threw the biggest party anyone has ever seen. The spirit and soul of Louisiana are the mix of family, food, jazz, spirits and a second-line of Louis Armstrong's "When The Saints Go Marching In." Add in Mardi Gras humor depicting the Jan. 20 noncall. With prayers of Lent, by a vote of 31-1, the NFL okayed review of interference calls and noncalls.
As a lifelong resident of Louisiana, I am proud of all our people coming together and showing the world how problems can be resolved. I love all Louisianans. There isn't anything we cannot solve by coming together, talking, listening and sharing the melting pot of all our heritages with each other, over the best food and music in the world.
Rodney R. Schoemann
investor
Baton Rouge