Jimmy McGill dances during the Blackout & Gold Second Line Parade Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in New Orleans. Participants, marching to the theme, ÔCheated but not Defeated,Õ waved yellow flags, the kind not thrown on an obvious pass interference call during the New Orleans SaintsÕ NFC championship game against the Los Angeles Rams, and mourned the untimely end to the Saints season. The event was one of many around the city on Sunday celebrating the culture and heart of New Orleans, and not the NFL, during the Super Bowl.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

From the very second pass interference was not called, Saints owner Gayle Benson and all Who Dat Louisianans showed true class. Instead of a protest or a riot, we threw the biggest party anyone has ever seen. The spirit and soul of Louisiana are the mix of family, food, jazz, spirits and a second-line of Louis Armstrong's "When The Saints Go Marching In." Add in Mardi Gras humor depicting the Jan. 20 noncall. With prayers of Lent, by a vote of 31-1, the NFL okayed review of interference calls and noncalls.

As a lifelong resident of Louisiana, I am proud of all our people coming together and showing the world how problems can be resolved. I love all Louisianans. There isn't anything we cannot solve by coming together, talking, listening and sharing the melting pot of all our heritages with each other, over the best food and music in the world.

Rodney R. Schoemann

investor

Baton Rouge

