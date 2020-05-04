Regarding the recent aspirational opinion piece by Melissa S. Flournoy, when I read the last paragraph, I was disappointed she did not promise a follow-on piece about how Louisiana Progress Action would move toward the execution phase of her thesis.
Here’s an excerpt from her second paragraph: “but we also need to find a way to think bigger and more long term.”
Here’s an excerpt from her fourth paragraph: “The real question is can Louisiana … take a hard look at how to rebuild our communities, our education systems, our health care delivery system and our diverse regional economies.” And, in the fifth paragraph: “Can we transform Louisiana?”
The short answer is, no. Neither “thinking bigger and more long term,” nor “tak[ing] a hard look … ,” nor “can we transform” are actionable.
Where is the leader to execute this transformation? It will not happen just because of “well-intentioned efforts of think tanks and business groups,” to quote an excerpt from her second paragraph.
Where is the leader? Who will step up to enunciate, reinforce, and tirelessly remind us of the mission?
It should be obvious after decades of the folly of play along to get along politics — as others have described it — that we need not waste time looking to politicians for such a leader. Play along to get along is the very definition of corruption and self-servitude. It never would yield a transformation in Louisiana.
So, my question is, where’s Flournoy’s follow-up? Who will step up to lead us out of this dead-end entertainment economy? Who will lead us away from dependency on an ever-receding oil and gas industry base and its diminishing employment opportunities? Who will lead us out of this transaction-dominated economy and into an economy that produces outputs to which additional value can be added?
Why cannot the cited Louisiana Progress Action, the Resilience Commission, LABI Business Task Force, the Legislative Task Force and all the other think tanks and business groups, nonprofit advocacy organizations and philanthropic groups furnish and support an educated, charismatic leader?
We’re waiting to hear! Enough of this needing to find a way to “think bigger and more long term.” It’s all just white papers and talk. Produce a leader and we’ll get somewhere.
LAWRENCE H. IVERSON
retired engineer, project manager
Metairie