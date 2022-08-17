The last time I wrote into this esteemed paper, I did so to make a plug to encourage my fellow citizens to avail themselves of the New Orleans Public Library. I now write to encourage my fellow downtown office workers to avail themselves of the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority to commute to their offices in the morning.
While we all know and love the quirky inefficiency of our beloved streetcar, I have recently discovered (perhaps too late in life), that the RTA bus system is extremely efficient. This is especially true with the Magazine Street bus route, which connects Audubon Park to Canal Street.
With the launch of the RTA's new "Le Pass" app, one can now plan a trip, see real-time updates of the bus locations and even purchase tickets using your phone.
In this day in age of elevated gas prices, rising costs and a focus on trying to limit one's carbon footprint, the New Orleans RTA provides an affordable, clean and comfortable ride. More importantly, increased ridership also helps provide additional revenue to continue to fund the system.
While many people who work downtown have cars that they can use to commute to work, there are a great many citizens who depend and rely upon the bus to get to school and work because they do not have cars.
Even taking it only one day a week would have an impact — it would reduce the downtown traffic congestion and would help bring increased revenue to the RTA. Consider it your civic duty!
LAYNE HILTON
lawyer
New Orleans