Imagine your neighbor’s house is on fire. You come along to find him watching in despair as his home is destroyed. You offer words of comfort, condolence, and encouragement. You hand your neighbor a garden hose, wish him good luck, compliment him for his stoicism in the face of this catastrophe.
And then you walk away.
This is how the West is behaving with respect to Ukraine. We watch and tsk-tsk as Ukrainians are mercilessly slaughtered. We condemn Russia. We seize money. We ship weapons. But we do not provide what Ukraine needs most — help.
Alone against insanely brutal Russians, Ukraine faces almost certain annihilation. Ukrainians die as they lose their democracy, their lives and their country.
In response, the West offers sympathy and a garden hose.
MICHAEL RUSSO
librarian
Baton Rouge