A house is on fire following shelling on the town of Irpin, 26 kilometers west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. Russia's war on Ukraine is now in its ninth day and Russian forces have shelled Europe's largest nuclear power plant, sparking a fire there that was extinguished overnight. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak) ORG XMIT: XEL112 ORG XMIT: BAT2203041252341640