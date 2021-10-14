As I got older, I started reading the obituaries in the daily paper.
You can learn a lot by taking a few minutes every day to read them.
In a lot of cases, you are reading the history of America one story at a time. There are many stories of the “greatest generation” and their accomplishments as told by their loved ones. (Most folks of that generation don’t talk about themselves much.)
Of course, not everybody in the obits was a member of the Greatest Generation. Some folks die young or barely in middle age. Accidents and disease take their toll. It’s a grim reminder of how fragile life is. But they have a story too. Many times, you thought you knew all about them — until you read their obit.
I read both men's and women’s obits. Women’s accomplishments, usually not seen elsewhere, are revealed. And a lot of times they’re much more interesting.
Read the obits in The Advocate. It’s an education.
We can be inspired by and learn from the accomplishments of all those who have left us.
CHUCK PICKETT
retired oilman
Lafayette