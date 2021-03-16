At the age of 91, I am a lifelong Democrat who would never vote Republican, but with one exception. I did not vote for U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, of Baton Rouge, but should he decide to run for re-election in 2026, I would vote for him.
He represents what a senator and an honest juror should be. He listened to the evidence and voted to convict former President Donald Trump. Unlike Sen. John N. Kennedy, of Madisonville, a political hack who made up his mind before the trial and voted the party line.
C.J. BLANDA
retired insurance manager
Metairie