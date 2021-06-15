So, the "Protect the City Committee" has concluded that consolidation of city-parish government in Lafayette is unfair. Was this a joke to us as taxpayers or supposed to be an "objective" study? Are we supposed to accept this study as unbiased and fair? The "tax dollars" in question are taken from us, the taxpayers, so fairness and objectivity should be in place. It is not.
I have a suggestion: Return each municipality to its' existing boundaries in 1979, and then de-consolidate. The city could still charge for water/sewerage services provided. Of course, the municipalities would object to this because they would have to surrender the tax base they have plundered from the parish, likely 50% of their tax revenue (sales and property tax).
The expansion of corporate boundaries has robbed the coffers of parish government for many vital services: sheriff's office funding, drainage projects, roads, road and drainage maintenance etc., not to mention the LUS (a city cash cow) grabbing lots of customers so we can pay higher utility rates from an entity that is tax exempt. That is akin to one losing his income source (job) and still having to provide for family.
Better yet, why not abolish the City of Lafayette and just have Lafayette Parish, and quit pitting people who are "in" or "out" of city against one another? Why on earth do we need two governments that taxpayers support to fight each other when one would be more than sufficient.
Metairie has about a half-million people and they are not incorporated. The City of Houma (Consolidated Government) does not annex the tax base in Terrebonne Parish and they do not squabble and waste money on nonsense like we do here (parish president, no mayor). In St. Tammany, the parish and Slidell split revenues of newly annexed businesses.
Lafayette Parish is the smallest geographical parish in Louisiana. Surely we can do better.
BUZZ ANDERSEN
financial consultant
Lafayette