James Gill, the dean of local curmudgeon editorialists, recently wrote “Ronald Greene might be alive today if anybody listened to Ashton O’Dwyer.” Given such an astonishing conclusion, who is this modern-day Nostradamus?
In the days after Hurricane Katrina, Ashton O’Dwyer could be found shirtless, armed with guns and liquor in front of his mansion on St. Charles Avenue.
News correspondent Lee Cowan who interviewed the nascent prognosticator, reported that O’Dwyer was armed to the teeth, saying he would shoot anyone who walked into his home, with pleasure.
O’Dwyer says: “He has been the target of a series of ‘reprisals’ by the government (1) criminal abduction, brutalization, torture, and false imprisonment at Camp AmTrak on September 20, 2005.”
Which of O’Dwyer’s words predicted Greene’s death? Gill does not say. He doesn’t even offer proof that O’Dwyer was injured in any way.
At this point, Gill’s prognostications take a curious turn. With no explanation, he mentions U.S. District Judge Stanwood Duval. The complaint: Duval’s appointment of a committee of lawyers to oversee the Katrina litigation in federal court constituted a sweetheart deal. Any connection to Greene is imaginary. In fact, the committee which Judge Duval appointed consisted of lawyers he had never met.
Gill fails to mention that the federal appeals court, while initially affirming Judge Duval’s findings that the Corps was responsible for Katrina flooding, later changed their minds and substituted a reversal. Gill, gleeful because the lawyers did not make any money, displays no outrage over the fact that the Corps got out of jail free.
It was the Court of Appeals not Judge Duval who ordered the $40 distribution to Katrina victims. Facts don’t matter to Gill.
The message is that you should feel bad. This is why editorialists always write with the intent to make you angry. Enjoy!
JOSEPH M. BRUNO
attorney
New Orleans