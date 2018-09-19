For the last three years, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber has worked closely with Thermaldyne as it built its state-of-the-art oil recycling facility in Port Allen. From the start, Thermaldyne has diligently worked with state and local officials to bring its investment to fruition with safety and compliance as priorities.
This investment will bring 75 well-paying, quality jobs to our region, and contribute approximately $7 million in local sales and property tax revenues over the next 20 years. Thermaldyne’s team has demonstrated to me professionalism with public safety, health and environmental compliance as priorities of its operations.
Please join me in supporting Thermaldyne as they make this investment in the Capital Region. A public hearing with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality will be held this Thursday at 6 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Parish Governmental Building.
Russell Richardson
BRAC senior vice president, business development
Baton Rouge