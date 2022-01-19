I was very upset to read James Gill’s most recent commentary entitled “Don’t expect Pope Francis to bless Endymion pick.”
What upset me most was his statement about the Catholic Church’s teaching on transubstantiation. He wrote, “The issues that divide Catholics will strike outsiders in the 21st century as, to put it politely, quaint. There are still plenty, for instance, who accept that they are eating the actual flesh and drinking the actual blood of Christ when they receive the consecrated bread and wine at Mass.”
These days our society considers criticism of the Catholic Church as the only allowed and acceptable public criticism, while criticism of groups such as Jews, Muslims, Protestants and homosexuals is taboo. So Gill can get away with this.
Anyone who believes that the Bible is the word of God and who reads Christ’s words in John 6:48-52 has to believe in transubstantiation. Otherwise, why did Christ talk about eating his flesh and drinking his blood? How was he going to make it possible?
RICHARD MOORE
retired teacher
Covington