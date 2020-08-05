During a July 20 virtual Town Hall meeting, which had been organized by the Service Employees International Union, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden stated Donald Trump was the “first racist” to be elected president of the United States. One must wonder how the former vice president reached such a preposterous deduction. If Trump was a racist when he was elected president, he certainly was not the “first” one as established by the former vice president.
From 1789-1850, of the first 14 men elected to the office of the president of the United States, 12 had owned slaves. Does Biden believe someone could enslave African Americans and not be a racist?
As a candidate for the U.S. Senate, Abraham Lincoln stated the following on Sept. 18, 1858 during a debate with Steven Douglas: “I will say then that I am not nor ever have been, in favor of bringing about in any way the social and political equality of the white and black races, that I am not nor ever have been in favor of making voters or jurors of negroes, nor of qualifying them to hold office, nor to intermarry with white people; and I will say in addition to this that there is a physical difference between the white and black races which I believe will forever forbid the two races from living together on terms of social and political equality.”
Two years later, Abraham Lincoln was elected president of the United States.
Does Biden believe that during the two-year hiatus from 1858 to 1860 Lincoln stopped being a racist?
Given a forthcoming opportunity, perhaps an impartial journalist will ask the former vice president for a more detailed explanation as to how he established Trump was the “first racist” to hold the office of president of the United States.
RICHARD MARKSBURY
educator
New Orleans