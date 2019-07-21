I don't know Asher Price, but I have read his commentary attacking U.S. Gen. Troy H. Middleton, and once again I am faced with seeing the reputation of an outstanding U.S. Army veteran being assailed by an ill-informed journalist. Such a writer wishes to judge a remarkable historical figure, but imperfect man, by modern standards, 58 years after the fact.
The only perfect human died over 2,000 years ago, so I guess the hypothesis is that all memories or monuments of our imperfect heroes, should be destroyed, except Jesus Christ. U.S. Generals Ulysses S. Grant, William Tecumseh Sherman, and Philip Sheridan exterminated Native American populations by carrying out a war of genocide in the American West. Are we to wipe out their memories and legacies, as surely, this is far worse than a letter about "racial attitudes" in 1961?
Guest column: LSU icon Troy Middleton wanted to keep black students off football team, journalist finds
While a freshman in the LSU Law School during the 1969-1970 academic year, I had the pleasure of spending time in the home of Gen. Middleton's daughter, Bernice, and her husband, Ashton Stewart, a very well-respected and accomplished lawyer. I can assure you that Middleton did not inspire any racist views in his family, and if these people were racist, then I too am a racist.
My beloved first grade teacher was a nun, and she would analyze this situation by saying "He did far more good than bad."
Ellis G. Saybe
attorney
Alexandria