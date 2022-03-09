In a recent editorial, The Advocate wrote about the out-of-control murder rate in Baton Rouge and cited young people in particular as both the perpetrators and often the victims of the gun violence.
The article stated that law enforcement was developing a plan to "quell the violence." But this horrific problem has been going on for decades and it seems incredibly short-sighted to think that law enforcement alone can solve it.
Since it really affects everyone in our community, it will take everyone to begin to change this terrible dynamic of poverty, lack of educational resources, hopelessness and guns. I think we really have more answers to address these problems than we're being told.
More education for our children is one important area to focus on. If we had mandatory anger management and conflict resolution classes starting in fifth or sixth grade in our schools, this could go a long way toward teaching kids how to solve problems non-violently. Maybe these classes could help prevent suicides too.
Also, as a former public school teacher, I know so many kids struggle academically. There need to be adequate tutoring services both during and after school for children from grades 1-12 that the state provides to address these problems. And the more prosperous citizens of our parish should be asked and encouraged to contribute to fixing blighted homes and renovating the many boarded-up houses that are currently used by illicit drug dealers and users.
We need to build more recreation centers in poor areas for not only sports, but for art, music and tutoring programs.
And lastly, we must address the gun issue. If we required strict registration for all guns, outlawed ghost guns and confiscated all illegal guns, this would go a long way toward ending these endless murders.
ELLEN BANDER
health coach
Baton Rouge