A new way to get out of college debt

Student debt photo illustration by TNS ORG XMIT: 1182824

 Handout

How does a president have the authority to unilaterally forgive up to $550 billion of student debt?

Doesn't Congress have the power of the purse?

MICHAEL O’ROURKE

retired industrial manager

Port Allen

