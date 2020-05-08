Lord Courtney in his 1895 speech while on a visit to New York City was quoted as saying: "After all, facts are facts, and although we may quote one to another with a chuckle the words of the wise statesman, ‘Lies — damn lies — and statistics', still there are some easy figures the simplest must understand, and the astutest cannot wriggle out of."
Parts of the phrase were made popular by the great Samuel Clemens. In the May 2 letters to the editor, Raymond Cloninger of Lafayette cites several statistics while criticizing the governor's stay-at-home and closure-of-business orders. His argument needs closer examination.
He says the coronavirus kills less than 1.5% of the people infected. Well, let's look at the number of people reported by the Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Health Department to be infected.
Currently, in the U.S., there are 1.92 million people infected with 64,283 people who have died to date. By Cloniger's calculations, there should only be 16,394 deaths using his 1.5%. Do the math: 64,000 amounts to 5% of the total number of deaths related to the total number being infected.
Looking at Louisiana, there are 29,340 cases with 1,969 deaths. This amounts to 6% of the total, not 1.5%.
According to his math, there should only be 440 dead. The numbers are still rising.
His auto death argument needs closer review, too. One glaring difference between autos and the virus is that you don't have to drive.
This virus knows no boundaries and is not finished. The bad news is that we will all (330 million) become infected. If not now, sometime soon. When you come into contact with other people, and you don't know if they are asymptomatic, you should expect to be infected by breathing in the air exhaled by them.
There is no vaccine, no anti-viral and no cure at this moment. Only the overworked, exhausted nurses, doctors, medical technicians, firefighters and police have saved countless lives while facing extraordinary problems and exposing themselves to the virus.
The economy will recover; it did after the Great Depression. Both my father and grandfather endured the effects for many years but they rose up and made their lives better. Let's practice physical distancing and listen to the governor. He is making tough decisions and working for the best of all of us.
CHARLES M. RAYMOND
attorney
Mandeville