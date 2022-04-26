I am writing in response to The Advocate’s editorial “Lawmakers should support fund to let disabled elderly live at home.” As an 82-year-old, I agree that seniors should have other options when it comes to long-term care — especially care at home.
Many years ago, my father remarried to a wonderful woman. She was a bit younger than him so my siblings and I thought our father would have a companion and caregiver for life. Her health, unfortunately, took a downward turn when she was about 70. My family needed help. My father and stepmother were on a fixed income and couldn’t afford to hire someone on their own.
I learned about the Community Choices Waiver program that provides home care for older Louisianans. We were put on a waiting list with thousands of others.
During our wait, my stepmother passed away and my 80-year-old father urgently needed support at home. After five years of waiting, he finally received services and was able to stay home, which is what he wanted.
That’s why I was pleased to see the House pass House Bill 645 unanimously on a 97-0 vote, and now I’m urging our senators to do the same. Our seniors deserve it.
HELEN LEE AMBEAU
retired security worker
St. Gabriel