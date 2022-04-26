nurse or helper in residential home giving food to senior man
Provided photo

I am writing in response to The Advocate’s editorial “Lawmakers should support fund to let disabled elderly live at home.” As an 82-year-old, I agree that seniors should have other options when it comes to long-term care — especially care at home.

Many years ago, my father remarried to a wonderful woman. She was a bit younger than him so my siblings and I thought our father would have a companion and caregiver for life. Her health, unfortunately, took a downward turn when she was about 70. My family needed help. My father and stepmother were on a fixed income and couldn’t afford to hire someone on their own.

I learned about the Community Choices Waiver program that provides home care for older Louisianans. We were put on a waiting list with thousands of others.

During our wait, my stepmother passed away and my 80-year-old father urgently needed support at home. After five years of waiting, he finally received services and was able to stay home, which is what he wanted.

That’s why I was pleased to see the House pass House Bill 645 unanimously on a 97-0 vote, and now I’m urging our senators to do the same. Our seniors deserve it.

HELEN LEE AMBEAU

retired security worker

St. Gabriel

Want to see your opinion published in The Advocate | Times-Picayune? Submit a letter to the editor.