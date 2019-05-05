Maybe Dan Fagan's article should have been titled "Flat tax more fair for La. taxpayers?" Going to a flat tax rate of 4% would obviously be more fair to those making over $100,000 but not to those at the low end of the totem pole, which probably dramatically outnumber those making over $10,000 a year. If you are making less than $100,000 annually, you might want to reconsider who you vote for during the next election, and you might also consider whose side Dan Fagan is on.
Ray Schell
retired chemist
Prairieville