I’m a Cowboys fan. I have to be careful admitting that sometimes here in New Orleans, but I was born and raised in Dallas, so I’m sticking to it. That being said, I have to admit: I love Drew Brees. Everyone does.
My team has been pretty bad my whole life. The closest I’ve come to seeing my team win the Super Bowl was in 2010. I ended up rooting hard for the Saints because I loved the city of New Orleans. It was clear to see, even from hundreds of miles away, how much that championship meant to this city. The hero of that Super Bowl run, of course, was Brees.
He’s venerated here. In the eyes of New Orleans, he isn’t just a Saint, but a bona fide saint. He was exactly what this city needed, when it needed it, and that he stuck around after that win makes it even sweeter.
What Brees means to New Orleans transcends football team loyalties. Usually, when another team’s star retires, I don’t really care. It’s not my team. I care about Brees retiring. That’s the power of his story and his relationship with New Orleans.
DANIEL SCHWALM
college student
New Orleans