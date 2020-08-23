I read Froma Harrop’s column, “Cutting Social Security taxes hurt seniors.” You should check your facts before printing such alarmist misinformation.
The Federal Insurance Corporation Act of 1937 required Social Security to collect a payroll tax and pay out benefits. Any money left over was required to be invested in U.S. Treasury notes. In 1939, the first year of Social Security, they purchased $2 billion of Treasury notes, according to a 1940 New York Times article.
Since 1939, the Social Security Administration has purchased Treasury notes every year except two, according to the office. Consequently, Social Security holds more than $26 trillion in Treasury notes. (This amounts to more than 50% of the U.S. debt.)
Thus, Social Security payroll taxes could be stopped for a number of years before it would hurt seniors. All that would happen is Social Security would have to take out some Treasury notes stored in a bank in Ohio and cash them in.
Of course, Washington would prefer to receive excess Social Security funds. Washington would prefer not to pay off Treasury notes to Social Security.
RON ELDRIDGE
retired CFO
Pearl River