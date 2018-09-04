The article, “First City Court judges, clerk fought over brochure with 'glaring' errors,” failed to mention the critical issues behind the need for a First City Court brochure explaining eviction procedures. Thousands of households are displaced in New Orleans every year through evictions. Vulnerable tenants are easily lost in the onerous procedural requirements and hurdles that court hearings on evictions present. The vast majority of tenants hauled into court on eviction matters are not represented by attorneys and eviction hearings can be completed in a matter of minutes. My research on First City Court evictions over the last several years shows that from 2015, the annual number of eviction cases filed has increased steadily each year. An analysis of demographic information in census bureau tracts where evictions are most heavily ordered shows that Orleans neighborhoods that are primarily African-American are more likely to have higher numbers of evictions ordered.
The real issue behind this story is that landlord-tenant law is an area in need of legislative reform to protect tenants from being trapped in uninhabitable units and to create disincentives against bad actors who commit security deposit theft and other unscrupulous practices. Tenants are required to remain up-to-date in rent, however, when conditions are substandard, Louisiana’s tenants are not allowed to simply withhold rent. If they do, they make themselves vulnerable to eviction.
The article discusses the timeline for a motion for new trial to be filed in an eviction case. La. CCP 4907 provides for seven days. However, the practical reality is that most tenants, because they are not represented by attorneys, would not learn about the option to request a new trial in an eviction case. Furthermore, a tenant who receives an eviction judgment must apply for a new trial before the eviction judgment becomes executory (legal effect). So, where a tenant faces 24-hour eviction judgment, the tenant must move for a new trial before the 24 hours expires, or else the tenant will be put out before the new trial can be granted. If the eviction judgment grants the tenant more time, the tenant may be able to take advantage of the 7 days afforded by the motion for new trial rule.
Louisiana tenants should be informed that as of Jan. 1, 2019, a new law will allow renters who win their security deposit case in court to recover increased damages for security deposit theft. This increase in the available damages aligns Louisiana with national standards expressed in the Revised Uniform Residential Landlord Tenant Association. Now, let us turn our attention to the hard work of updating the remaining arcane laws that govern tenants with an eye toward the economic reality of 2018.
Davida Finger
associate dean of students, Loyola University College of Law
New Orleans