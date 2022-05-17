In last week's commentary section, Jerry Ceppos, as a teacher of media ethics, praised the recent U.S. Supreme Court leak about the issue of abortion.
He justified the leak as being for the public benefit. In my view, as one with 15 plus years of experience in the field of medical ethics, I strongly disagree with that opinion. If one accepts a job requiring upfront to hold some things confidential, then that should be an obligation to live by.
The Supreme Court is apparently dealing with the abortion issue and will reveal its decision, if any, in due course. The leak has only served to publicly create heated discussions and demonstrations.
Of what value? I guess it does provide an opportunity for news media headlines and pages of verbiage, but is that really important? Does media conversation override integrity? Not in my opinion.
THOMAS P. GONSOULIN, M.D., M.P.S.
physician
Metairie