Upon looking at the list of bowl games printed in the recent edition of your newspaper, I found there are 45 games (90 teams). Of the 90 teams, 22 have a record of 7-5 and 13 have a record of 6-6.
To make matters worse, some of these teams will be playing each other. Other than people betting on these games, who is going to watch them? The schools participating will actually lose money after paying for travel expenses along with room and board for the teams and their bands. The only people cashing in on the games are the NCAA and Marc Emmert.
It’s no wonder he gave up being a university president and latched on to an organization that makes money on the backs of the student-athlete. Let's face it. The only bowl games of interest are the perennial Cotton, Orange, Rose and Sugar. The Fiesta and Peach Bowl will garner a lot of interest because they both are hosts to the CFP semifinal games. Then you have the big contest in New Orleans, which will host the CFP National Championship Game. It’s ridiculous when a school that loses the same amount of games as it wins participates in a bowl game.
David Bohnet
retired
Slidell