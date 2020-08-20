I was a proud resident of Baton Rouge for 47 years before having to move for reasons of health.
I also spent four years as an undergraduate at LSU. My heart remains in Baton Rouge.
For years, I extolled the excellence of Baton Rouge water, before being made aware of saltwater intrusion threatening our water supply. As I envisioned it, it was and is a simple matter to stop industries from using huge amounts of water. Yes, it would cost industry large amounts of money to initially effect the change to the use of river water, but it would protect the aquifers for many years to come.
Why then, would the water commissioners not make this simple move? There is only one answer: The commissioners have something to gain by protecting large industry. As the saying goes, "Follow the money."
Voters must replace those who favor large industry with commissioners who will oust big industry and protect our wonderful water.
RICHARD ROBIN
retired physician
Roanoke, Virginia