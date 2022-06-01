A federal court is now considering arguments regarding the maps for congressional districts that the Louisiana Legislature recently approved.
The League of Women Voters of Louisiana supports maps that add a second majority-minority congressional district. It believes such would conform to the requirement of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that the vote of minority voters not be diminished.
In Louisiana, 32.4% of voters are African American — their numbers have grown in the last decade and are projected to grow even more in the future — yet their congressional representation is only 16.7%.
The LWV of Louisiana encourages all parties to support fair maps that preserve “communities of interest.” But redistricting maps should not seek merely to pay homage to the past, rather they should reflect current realities and even anticipate trends, already underway, that will affect Louisiana’s future in the years and decades to come.
In that sense, it is odd to hear of demographers who seized on such data as folklore maps detailing where our ancestors settled the state in decades and centuries past. Mapmakers have invited us to consider the “communities of interest” of Croatians and Isleños in New Orleans, of Koasati Indian tribes of southwestern Louisiana, and the Zwolle region of northwestern Louisiana. But are the indigenous and immigrant settlement patterns of yesteryear the best criteria for redistricting in 2022?
Fair maps should be based not on colonial or cultural patterns of the past, but on trade, development, infrastructure, economic, environmental and other important matters of today and tomorrow. In some cases, these interests may overlap with race and connect vulnerable groups who deserve a voice. These are the “communities of interest” that matter in 2022.
HILDA WALKER THOMAS
president, League of Women Voters of Louisiana
Slidell
M. CHRISTIAN GREEN
vice president, League of Women Voters of Louisiana
Lafayette