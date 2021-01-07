Washington is sending out pandemic relief checks again in January.
As individuals, we can direct the funds where they are most needed. If you and your family are financially secure, for heaven's sake, don't sock it away for a rainy day — this is a rainy day for millions of our friends and neighbors.
Spend it locally where the purchase will count, but better yet give it to those most in need. Mine will go to the local food bank — no one should have to go hungry in American in 2021.
CINDY MORAN
horticulturist
Baton Rouge