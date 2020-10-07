American history is full of things that citizens would like to forget. A number of sins have been carried out in our name through the centuries, including but not limited to slavery, torture, warrantless wiretapping, family separation and propping up of brutal dictators around the world.
As President Donald Trump announces his new 1776 commission to "change history," I would like to remind his Christian followers of what the Bible says in the first book of John, the first chapter. In this passage, it tells us that if we say we have no sin then we deceive ourselves, the truth is not in us and we make God a liar.
To change how we teach and think about our own history in this country is to try and cover up our own sins, and, biblically, that is just not right. For more than four years, I have heard this president and his followers talk about "making America great again.” I think they fundamentally misunderstand what makes this wonderful country of ours so great in the first place.
America is great not because of any one president or political party/policy. Its greatness lies in its ability to admit its sins and to seek forgiveness for them. When it sees the error of its ways and turns away from the darkness and into the light by changing the sinful actions.
American greatness comes from its ability to be humble about its shortcomings. Only then can we truly be like the shining city on the hill and a light for others to emulate.
To paraphrase Lincoln, we are constantly striving to form that more perfect union. To pretend that we, as a nation, have never erred is folly. And it leaves us a more broken and divided people.
I encourage the president and his Christian followers to heed the Lord’s words and to accept all parts of our history — even the parts that do not make us look good. Only then can we be on the path to greatness.
BRIAN WOOD
bar, restaurant business
Baton Rouge