I recently watched several St. Landry Parish teachers express their feelings on TV about issues with the St. Landry Parish School Board. I was amazed at the courage they showed in revealing the truth about problems with which they contend. I am concerned they will leave this parish.
Something must be done to help them. Residents hold the solution. Our citizens have taken a back seat and allowed politicians (board members) to decide our school system’s fate. Some board members promise a school system fit for our children where all learn with qualified teachers. Yet once in office, they forget their promises.
Too many board members have no vested interest in the children; their children or grandchildren are not in public schools. Why not?
The only way we can ensure our children's academic future by keeping good teachers is to take control of the school board. We need board members who genuinely have in mind children’s best interests. Parents must come forward to contend for board seats and be a voice for their families and teachers.
Board member qualifications are minimal: 18 years old, Louisiana residency for two years, residency for a year in the parish, ward and district where they seek election. Candidates should be able to read and write.
Concerned parents with children in public school should be conducting evaluations of their respective school board member. If that member is not fulfilling his job, elect someone who has a vested interest in your children.
Teachers should be thanked and encouraged to stick around. They will have the support of new ideas — parents on the school board.
LINK SAVOIE
retired military
Sunset