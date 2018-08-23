On Nov. 19, 1995, Todd Wessinger entered Calendar’s Restaurant in Baton Rouge to rob and kill.
My daughter, Stephanie Guzzardo, was cornered in a 6-by-6 foot office. She was on the phone with 911 after hearing one of her employees being shot in the back and left for dead on the floor just outside the office door. Wessinger went into her office and demanded money. After she had given him the money, and while she begged for her life, he shot and killed her. The last few minutes of her precious life were terrifying. On his way out, he shot and killed another employee.
He was found guilty and sentenced to death.
For 21 years, appeals have gone before appellate courts, the Louisiana Supreme Court and all the way to the United States Supreme Court. The Supreme Court reviewed all appeals and ruled eight to one against Wessinger, upholding his conviction and death sentence.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has turned his back on our daughter and has done all that he can to stop the execution. He has voluntarily placed a moratorium on the death penalty until July 2019.
Edwards states that we cannot get the drug necessary to carry out the execution. Texas, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, Ohio and Virginia have all found a substitute. I don’t know where our governor or the head of the Department of Corrections, James Leblanc, stand on the intelligence scale, but surely they aren’t completely outclassed by the leaders of all those states. No, I suspect a lack of zeal for carrying out the laws of the state of Louisiana.
I would never want a person executed if the evidence was questionable. Time after time, Wessinger was proven guilty, through every appeal, over and over and over and beyond any doubt — for more than 20 years.
Edwards ran on the platform of transparency and justice. Where is our daughter’s justice?
Answer one simple question, Governor: Are you for or are you against the death penalty? You have been asked several times and can’t bring yourself to answer yes or no.
I have never met or communicated with Attorney General Jeff Landry, but I certainly appreciated him calling the governor out on behalf of all the victims of the men on death row. Looks like the attorney general is the one concerned with justice, the law, and what’s right for those who can no longer speak for themselves.
Wayne Guzzardo
retired, Nikon Instruments Inc.
Denham Springs