I read with great interest and frustration the article by Will Sentell published in mid-December, regarding the timeline of a new Mississippi River bridge. This project has been discussed for over ten years now, and there is still no location for a new crossing of the Mississippi River that will bring traffic relief to La. 1, or a go-around of Interstate 10 to access La. 30, for the people of Iberville Parish.
Where is the equity for the residents of Iberville who must wait at least 45 minutes (on a perfect day) to get to Baton Rouge. The ferry is not nearly adequate for the cars that move in and out of Iberville Parish each day, and is no faster moving than La. 1, and does not operate all day long. What if there is a mass evacuation of Iberville Parish? We are in a world of trouble. Did you know that Iberville Parish is the only parish between New Orleans and Pointe Coupee that does not have ready access to a bridge crossing the Mississippi River?
Iberville Parish has welcomed over $10 billion worth of industrial projects over the last 10 years, working with the state of Louisiana to land industry that creates good-paying jobs for Louisiana residents, but along with those blessings comes additional traffic. This additional traffic has never been addressed by the state of Louisiana.
Iberville Parish residents, as well as small and big businesses alike, have been abandoned by traffic planners, engineers, project managers, and whoever else has had a hand in this lengthy project. Iberville Parish alone has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on traffic counts, traffic studies, surveys, engineering firms, consultants — you name it — to help push this matter forward, but Iberville Parish cannot build a bridge by itself.
Funding has always been a complicated issue and will remain a challenge, but picking a location based on data and studies alone is misguided. New commissions in an effort to be transparent are nice. However, the safe, effective and equitable location has already been vetted by the federal, state and local governments and regulators. It is frustrating that we will have to wait another two years to see if this new commission and consultant come to the same conclusion.
PAM BOESCH
executive director, Iberville Chamber of Commerce
Plaquemine