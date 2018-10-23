Our health care system is at its best when patients have access to the right and affordable treatment at the right time, and in the right setting. Thankfully, Louisiana is home to some of the nation’s strongest laws when it comes to ensuring patient access and continues to lead the nation in implementing policies to maintain this ranking.
The Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana is the only agency of its type in the state to exclusively provide outreach, education, and advocacy to individuals with epilepsy, a disease that often requires daily medication. With the founding of our organization in 1977, we have maintained a “hands-on” approach to ensure that individuals in our state facing epilepsy have access to and can afford the latest and greatest therapies to live a seizure-free life. To maintain access for our patient community, we engage our epilepsy community and partner with area patient and provider organizations to advocate for proactive policies that prioritize Louisiana patients.
As a consumer, we don’t always know the nuances of health care, which is why we are so thankful to state Sen. Regina Barrow and state Rep. Paula Davis for championing policies that ensure patient access to the right treatment at the right time while ensuring savings in out-of-pocket costs at the pharmacy counter. This year, Barrow, Davis, and our Louisiana Legislature united to ensure our patient access laws remained some of the strongest in the nation. Barrow and Davis were key in our success to pass a package of landmark legislation that will bring additional transparency to our health care system and ensure consumers directly benefit at the pharmacy counter from the rebates and savings provided by biopharmaceutical companies. The legislation passed will also end pharmacy “gag rules” and allow pharmacists the opportunity to have an open dialogue regarding the cost of medication and alternative options to purchasing, such as paying with cash to save consumers money.
Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana was delighted to join the Louisiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana, NAMI Louisiana, NAMI New Orleans, NAMI St. Tammany, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana, the Sarcoidosis Awareness Foundation of Louisiana, and the American Senior Alliance to honor Barrow and Davis and recognize them for being a champion for patients in our state.
It’s through partnerships like these that change takes place — when we can unite with our patient and provider partners and work with champion policymakers to advance policies that help all patients in Louisiana. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners, Senator Barrow, and Representative Davis to position patients at the center of all health care policies in our state.
Allison DeBattista
executive director, Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana
Baton Rouge