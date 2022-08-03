I’m happy President Joe Biden has recovered from his initial bout of COVID.
But rather than just being grateful he is still breathing, he couldn’t resist the opportunity to drag President Donald Trump into the conversation and “sell” the value of COVID shots.
Demeaning Trump’s hospitalization was a sleazy act. Interestingly, Biden is now an advocate of additional COVID treatments. Previously, he has discounted their value.
Biden has always been arrogant, condescending and consistently displayed how little he knows. This event once again validated these flaws.
BILLY ARCEMENT
professional speaker, consultant
Prairieville