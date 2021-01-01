Most of those reading this paper are probably immune from the carnage that is taking place in the country.
I don't mean the carnage caused by the criminals who prey on and physically harm their victims. I mean the carnage that is taking place throughout the United States because our leaders can't agree on a stimulus plan that will alleviate the real pain being suffered by those who can't feed their families, are about to be evicted and see no light at the end of the tunnel.
Everyone knows the story about Rome burning while Nero fiddled. Our Nero is Donald Trump who plays golf while the United States burns.
RAUL BENCOMO
lawyer
New Orleans