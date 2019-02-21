Recently, in reading “Today in History,” I read that on Feb. 13, 1633, the great Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei arrived in Rome for his trial for supporting the theory that the earth revolved around the sun, rather than the other way around. He was found vehemently suspect to heresy. The theories that the sun revolved around the earth, the earth is flat and many more were, of course, proven wrong, despite widespread support and belief at the time.
It brought to mind the current times in which the rabid supporters of climate change (no longer called global warming) have proposed that we “climate change deniers” should be criminally prosecuted for not lock step believing in their position on climate change. In reality, the earth’s climate has changed thousands of times throughout its existence. To criminally prosecute individuals and/or corporations as nonbelievers is itself, heresy.
The earth will continue to change and we will not be able to do anything about it. Should we be good stewards of our planet? Most certainly! But we can’t destroy economies, etc. because of the current belief that in a million years, the ocean will rise by about one-thousandths of an inch. As Galileo, I suppose I’m a heretic.
Donnie L. Floyd
attorney
Prairieville