June 19 was a sad day in LSU history.
Gen. Troy H. Middleton was used as a sacrificial lamb to appease the mob.
By removing the war hero and distinguished educator's name from the library the mob is temporarily appeased. The university hopes that by sacrificing Middleton the mob will not dig deeper into the backgrounds of other historical figures in LSU's history.
Maybe Middleton would have agreed with the decision to remove his name as a way of losing the battle we face today in order to win in the long run.
Theoretically, it is a bad idea to judge people for the past by today's standards.
How do we link past practices and actions, our university history, with contemporary issues across our campuses?
Where does the erasing of our history stop?
GEORGE A. KADAIR III
realtor
Baton Rouge